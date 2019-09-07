PNPChallenge: Appeals Tribunal expects light workday

Livern Barrett, Senior Staff Reporter

The appeals tribunal established by the People’s National Party (PNP) for today’s presidential election has already been thrust into duty, but says it is not expecting a heavy workload.

The five-member appeals tribunal is charged with resolving issues surrounding delegates who are eligible to vote and workers who are authorised to enter the National Arena, where polling is taking place.

Aloun Assamba, who is a member of the panel, says one person was referred to the tribunal early this morning because her name was incorrectly spelt.

She revealed that the woman was allowed inside the arena after her identity was confirmed.

“She has a name similar to my kind of name”, the former ambassador quipped.

Assamba indicated that the last time the PNP had a leadership contest, there were 10 cases that had to be adjudicated.

But she says this time around the number of challenges should be fewer.

“In the lead up to today, we tried, as much as possible, to send out the lists and have appeals dealt with beforehand,” she explained.

PNP chairman Fitz Jackson confirmed that the voters' list was signed off by both the One PNP team, led by incumbent president Dr Peter Phillips, and the Rise United camp, led by Peter Bunting.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.