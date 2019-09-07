PNPChallenge: Bunting arrives at election venue to much fanfare, but echoes conciliatory note

The challenger for the presidency of the People's National Party (PNP), Peter Bunting, arrived at the election venue to much fanfare.

Arriving about 1:30 p.m., with a throng of delegates and supporters in tow, Bunting headed into the National Arena where he polled his vote and left shortly after a series of media interviews.

The challenger arrived an hour and half after the incumbent Peter Phillips, high on confidence, but also sounding conciliatory in post vote interviews.

According to him, a win for him is a win for the PNP, adding that the party was bigger than both himself and Phillips.

He maintains that should he lose the challenge, he will be willing to serve the party in any capacity as he has always done since 1993.

Meanwhile, Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) boss Glasspole Brown said at 2:00 pm, 2503 delegates had voted, which is an increase of about 1,000 votes between midday and 2:00 p.m.



