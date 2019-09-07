PNPChallenge: Chaos disrupts smooth start to PNP presidential election

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) assigned to oversee security for the process to select a new president of the People's National Party (PNP) at the National Arena this morning found themselves trapped in the middle of a firestorm involving party supporters who descended on the entrance to the venue.

The pushing, shoving and fist-throwing episode left some supporters shouting for the Jamaica Defence Force to be called in to quell the chaos.

So tumultuous was the scene that a police officer who got caught in the middle of the melee was pulled by his senior officer.

The team of police personnel, as well as party officials including General Secretary Julian Robinson and Horace Dalley, then made a hasty retreat as they appeared helpless.

As if not already chaotic enough, a group of men numbering about 30 added to the already hostile situation at the entrance to the barriers separating delegates from the registration area.

After about 10 minutes, they slithered through the access gate and out onto the roadway.

Individuals with no votes then moved away from the access areas, allowing delegates to register to vote and further incident was averted.

The registration process progressed smoothly thereafter.

