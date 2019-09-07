PNPChallenge: More than half of PNP delegates have voted - EOJ

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has reported that 1,551 of the 2,900 delegates eligible to vote in today's election cast their votes at midday.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown gave the update to journalists at 12:30 p.m., with promises for another update at 2:30 p.m. That update will be the final one before the polls are closed, he said.

For Peter Bunting's Rise United, that percentage turnout signals a participation by delegates.

"If the tide from the East is anything to go by, it will be a big turnout. And for those who thought that because I was undecided for sometime that they would not come with me. They are here and we are rising," said St Thomas Eastern MP Dr Fenton Ferguson.

As for Granville Valentine of the National Workers Union (NWU), the party's affiliated trade union, the delegates have risen.

NWU has 65 delegates.

Phillips arrived and voted shortly after midday.

