Reduction in non-revenue water losses in Kingston, St Andrew

Non-revenue water losses have been reduced to 36 per cent in the Kingston and St Andrew region, according to minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr.

Charles said the reduction is due to gains under the Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Reduction Programme. He said the initiative is working “according to plan” and that it has contributed to a fall in non-revenue water consumption in the Corporate Area from approximately 60 per cent to 36 per cent or about 80,000 cubic metres per day.

The minister was speaking during a tour of sections of Nannyville and Rockfort, in St Andrew, to observe the installation of water metres and other operations under the programme.

He noted that the National Water Commission (NWC) has installed “the most upgraded meter-reading technology” in the project areas, which has resulted in less water being wasted.

NRW refers to water that has been produced and is lost before it reaches the customer. Losses can happen as a result of leaks, theft or metering inaccuracies.

The KSA programme, being implemented over five years by the NWC and Miya Jamaica, is focused on addressing leaks, converting non-revenue consumers to paying customers, and installing new meters that accurately measure consumption.

It is intended to improve water supply to residents, save the NWC billions of dollars in lost revenue, and improve the agency’s performance and efficiency.

The US$42.5 million initiative is being funded through a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

