TIMELINE #PNPChallenge: Polls closed as rains pelt the National Arena

People's National Party (PNP) presidential challenger was staying on message as he addressed the media on arrival at Kingston's National Arena to vote in the high-stakes election.

Bunting, asked whether his camp was, in fact, engaged in vote-buying, said, he was not going to be distracted by the claims, which, he said, have been unsubstantiated.

"We're not getting diverted into whining and complaining," he said.

He is hoping to receive most of the 2,898 eligible votes to unseat Dr Peter Phillips as the president of the 81-year-old PNP.

Earlier, there was a verbal clash between St Ann North West MP Dr Dayton Campbell of Bunting's Rise United team and PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson.

Here's how, things have been progressing so far:

2:15 p.m: Director of Elections Glasspole Brown reports that up to 2 p.m , 2,503 delegates had cast ballots. That represents more than half the 2,898 delegates eligible to vote. Voting got underway at 10 a.m and will close at 4 p.m. The PNP secretariat has promised that a winner will be announced by 6 p.m.

1:30 p.m: Challenger Peter Bunting entered the National Arena to deafening cheers from his Rise United camp. He said he remained focused on the big message of hope for Jamaica. Bunting also told The Gleaner, that if he wins there would "absolutely" be a place for Phillips in his shadow cabinet. Two years ago, Bunting, the Manchester Central MP, abandoned considerations to challenge Phillips for the post of president. However, he said now is the time to run for the party's top post to give it a chance at beating the Jamacia Labour Party in the next general election.

12:30 p.m: Incumbent PNP president Dr Peter Phillips arrives at the National Arena to cast his vote in the race for presidency of the People's National Party. "Mi a feel likkle better, mi a feel likkle better," a member of the One PNP camp told Phillips as he entered the building. Phillips' supporters would later break out in a chant: "One Peter, one Peter!" as the party leader greeted them with hugs and handshakes.

12:15 p.m Director of Elections Glasspole Brown reports that up to noon, 1,551 delegates had cast ballots. That represents more than half the 2,898 delegates eligible to vote. Brown said other than minor structural errors earlier today, the voting process has been smooth. Voting got underway at 10 a.m and will close at 4 p.m. The PNP secretariat has promised that a winner will be announced by 6 p.m.

10:30 a.m: Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force assigned to provide security for the process to select a new PNP president found themselves trapped in the middle of a firestorm involving party supporters who descended on the entrance to the venue. The pushing, shoving and fist-throwing episode left some supporters shouting for the Jamaica Defence Force to be called in to quell the chaos. So tumultuous was the scene that a police officer who got caught in the middle of the melee was pulled by his senior officer.



10:15 a.m: The appeals tribunal established by the party for today’s presidential election has already been thrust into duty, but says it is not expecting a heavy workload. The five-member tribunal is charged with resolving issues surrounding delegates who are eligible to vote and workers who are authorised to enter the National Arena, where polling is taking place. Aloun Assamba, who is a member of the panel, says one person was referred to the tribunal early this morning because her name was incorrectly spelt.

10:00 a.m: Polls opened at the National Arena for the start of voting. Some 2, 898 delegates are eligible to cast their ballots in the high-stakes internal polls. The polls being administered by the will close at 4 p.m and the result is expected by 6 p.m. Both the incumbent Phillips and Bunting has expressed confidence that they will come out victorious.

#PNPChallenge: @DaytonCampbell, campaign manager for @PeterBuntingMP's Rise United team, in a heated argument with @jamaicapnp General Secretary @julianjay about barrier placement. Officials are aiming to create a mixed zone between the screening area and that of Rise United. pic.twitter.com/YBRF3rMSM9 — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) September 7, 2019

8:40 a.m: Dr Dayton Campbell, the campaign manager for Peter Bunting's Rise United team engaged in a heated argument with General Secretary Julian Robinson about the about placement of barriers. Officials were aiming to create a mixed zone between the screening area and that of the Rise United team. However, Campbell said there first had to be discussion. "You crazy man! So you just do what you want?" Campbell asked Robinson. "You can't just throw things pon we!" he continued. "The whole a wi a PNP enuh, you tink seh because you a gen sec you a more PNP? You Mad! A discussion and consensus we a come to bout this!" the St Ann North West MP shouted. However, Robinson insisted that the changes were previously agreed by the Rise United team. As the tempers heighten a senior policeman intervened, inviting the men to have private talks at another location.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.