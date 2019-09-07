TIMELINE: Tempers flare, tensions heighten as delegates vote in PNP election

A verbal clash between St Ann North West MP Dr Dayton Campbell and People's National Party General Secretary Julian Robinson has been the highlight so far in the presidential election between incumbent Peter David Phillips and his challenger Peter Murcott Bunting.

Supporters of the People's National Party trickled into Kingston's National Arena ahead of voting.

Since then the numbers have been swelling.

Here's how, things have been progressing so far:

#PNPChallenge: @DaytonCampbell, campaign manager for @PeterBuntingMP's Rise United team, in a heated argument with @jamaicapnp General Secretary @julianjay about barrier placement. Officials are aiming to create a mixed zone between the screening area and that of Rise United. pic.twitter.com/YBRF3rMSM9 — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) September 7, 2019

8:40 a.m: Dr Dayton Campbell, the campaign manager for Peter Bunting's Rise United team engaged in a heated argument with General Secretary Julian Robinson about the about placement of barriers. Officials were aiming to create a mixed zone between the screening area and that of the Rise United team. However, Campbell said there first had to be discussion. "You crazy man! So you just do what you want?" Campbell asked Robinson. "You can't just throw things pon we!" he continued. "The whole a wi a PNP enuh, you tink seh because you a gen sec you a more PNP? You Mad! A discussion and consensus we a come to bout this!" the St Ann North West MP shouted. However, Robinson insisted that the changes were previously agreed by the Rise United team. As the tempers heighten a senior policeman intervened, inviting the men to have private talks at another location.



10:00 a.m: Polls opened at the National Arena for the start of voting. Some 2, 898 delegates are eligible to cast their ballots in the high-stakes internal polls. The polls being administered by the will close at 4 p.m and the result is expected by 6 p.m. Both the incumbent Phillips and Bunting has expressed confidence that they will come out victorious.

10:15 a.m: The appeals tribunal established by the party for today’s presidential election has already been thrust into duty, but says it is not expecting a heavy workload. The five-member tribunal is charged with resolving issues surrounding delegates who are eligible to vote and workers who are authorised to enter the National Arena, where polling is taking place. Aloun Assamba, who is a member of the panel, says one person was referred to the tribunal early this morning because her name was incorrectly spelt.

10:30 a.m: Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force assigned to provide security for the process to select a new PNP president found themselves trapped in the middle of a firestorm involving party supporters who descended on the entrance to the venue. The pushing, shoving and fist-throwing episode left some supporters shouting for the Jamaica Defence Force to be called in to quell the chaos. So tumultuous was the scene that a police officer who got caught in the middle of the melee was pulled by his senior officer.

12:30 p.m: Incumbent PNP president Dr Peter Phillips arrives at the National Arena to cast his vote in the race for presidency of the People's National Party. "Mi feel likkle better, mi feel likkle better," a member of the One PNP camp told Phillips as he entered the building. Phillips' supporters would later break out in a chant: "One Peter, one Peter!" as the party leader greeted them with hugs and handshakes.

