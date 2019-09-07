We have one leader, says triumphant Phillips as Bunting gets birthday beating

Returned People's National Party (PNP) president Dr Peter Phillips has told horn-blowing supporters that the mission for the party is to now come together to put an end to the Jamaica Labour Party's state control.

Phillips this afternoon beat the birthday boy, Manchester Central MP Peter Bunting by 76 votes in one of the closest presidential clashes.

He polled 1,427 votes to Bunting's 1,351 votes.





"I have a lot of thanks to give," Phillips told Comrades in what he said was not his full speech.

However, he never called the name of his contender.

"This is a bump in the road," Phillips later said.

He also told a Television Jamaica reporter that there was no split in the party.

"We are going forward with one party and one leader," Phillips said.

Supporters of Peter Phillips' One PNP campaign were dancing and cheering following the announcement made by General Secretary Julian Robinson that @DrPeterPhillips has remained the President of the People's National Party. pic.twitter.com/pDdCoESWWn — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) September 7, 2019

In a tweet, former PNP president Portia Simpson Miller also urged comrades to unite.

"The contest is over, it's time to come together and prepare the PNP for victory," Simpson Miller, a former Prime Minister, tweeted.

Meanwhile, in conceding defeat, Bunting said the response of voters was inspirational.

He also congratulated Phillips and his team for the win.

"We have nothing to be ashamed of," Bunting said. "It is clear that our message resonated with roughly 50 per cent of the party."

