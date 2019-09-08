10 things about Dr Peter Phillips

1 Dr Peter Phillips was elected unopposed as president of the People’s National Party (PNP) on March 26, 2017, succeeding Portia Simpson Miller, who retired months after the PNP lost the 2016 general election.

2 A graduate of Jamaica College, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Master of Science degree in Government from The University of the West Indies. He completed his doctoral studies in International Political Economy at The State University of New York at Binghamton.

3 He served the PNP as vice-president from 1999 to 2008.

4 He was general secretary between 1991 and 1994.

5 He was elected member of parliament for the constituency of St Andrew East Central in 1992, which he still represents in Parliament.

6 He was minister of finance and planning from 2012 to 2016.

7 He received the 2015 Gleaner Man of the Year award for exemplary public service.

8 He was minister of health between 1995 and 1997.

9 He worked as minister of special projects in the Office of the Prime Minister from 1991 to 1994.

10 He is married to Sandra Minott Phillips, with whom he shares two children.