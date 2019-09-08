Dayton walks...MP quit shadow cabinet after Bunting loss

Dr Dayton Campbell has resigned from the shadow cabinet.

The St Ann South West member of parliament, reportedly stepped down as opposition spokesman on health hours after Dr Peter Phillips defeated Central Manchester Member of Parliament Peter Bunting by 76 votes to retain the presidency of the People’s National Party (PNP).

Campbell confirmed his resignation when contacted by The Gleaner this morning, but gave no reason.

The firebrand MP was the face of Bunting's Rise United team during the bruising three-month campaign for the internal election.

Campbell was appointed to the shadow cabinet in 2016 by then Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller as spokesman on agriculture.

In September 2016, after Phillips took over from Simpson Miller, the St Ann North West MP was named opposition spokesman on health.

