Road deaths close in on 300 with over three months still to go

Twenty-six persons died in motor vehicle crashes in August, marking the first time this year that Jamaica recorded less than 30 road deaths in a single month.

At the same time, with well over three months remaining this year, Jamaica is close to recording 300 road fatalities in a single year for the seventh straight year

According to the latest figures published by the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport, 295 persons have died on the nation’s roadways since January 1.

This is a 19 per cent jump when compared with the 247 road deaths recorded over the corresponding period last year.

The last time road deaths dipped below the 300 mark was in 2012 when a total of 260 persons died in motor vehicle crashes.

The 26 deaths recorded last months is in stark contrast to the 50 recorded in April, the highest for a single month this year.

There were 39 road deaths in February; 37 in March; 36 each for January and June; 35 in July and 32 in May, according to the figures from the Road Safety Unit.

The figures reveal, too, increases across several categories of road users, including children, the elderly, pedestrians and motorcyclists.

According to the Road Safety Unit, 21 children and 90 motorcyclists have died in crashes this year, increases of 50 per cent respectively when compared with the similar period last year.

