St Elizabeth man charged for fatally stabbing businessman...one of four persons arrested for serious crimes

A St Elizabeth man accused of stabbing a businessman to death is one of two persons who were arrested and charged with murder this week arising from separate incidents in three parishes.

Two other men were also arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm, the police Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) revealed.

The police lauded members of the public “for playing a significant role in the success of their investigations” and urged more persons to come forward when the cases go to court.

“Witnesses strengthen cases by telling the judge and or jury everything they know about an event”, the police said in a statement.

The police say Shanae Walker was formally charged on Thursday for the August 26 stabbing death of 26-year-old businessman Deshane Trenchfield, who is from Newell, also in St Elizabeth.

According to CCU, the other man facing a charge of murder is Romario Green, also called ‘Boo’, a pest controller who resides in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Green is also facing a charge of wounding with intent.

The police alleged that he and an accomplice went to the Trelawny home of Cordel Clarke and shot him to death. Another man was reportedly injured in the incident.

The two men charged with illegal possession of firearm are Sean Allen, 27, of Dalling Street, Westmoreland, and Rohan Smiley, also called ‘Bomhead’, 35, of Three Chains district, in Manchester.

It’s alleged that a gun was found inside Allen’s home during a police operation while Smiley is accused of pulling an illegal firearm and threatening a man with whom he had a dispute.

