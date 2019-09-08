US jobs declined in August amid recession fears

Amid growing fears about a possible recession, the United States (US) economy last month created significantly less jobs than it did in July.

The American economy added 130,000 jobs in August, according to the latest figures published by the US Department of Labour.

In July, the economy created 159,000 jobs.

Despite this, the unemployment rate in the US remains unchanged at 3.7 per cent.

Analysts argue that the US economy is feeling the strain of President Donald Trump's trade war with China and a wider global slowdown.

Trump, however, dismissed suggestions that there were troubles brewing with the American economy.

"The Economy is great. The only thing adding to 'uncertainty' is the fake news," he said in a message posted on Twitter.

Last month's job figures were boosted by the hiring of 25,000 workers for the upcoming US Census.

Employment in health care, professional and business services also increased.

