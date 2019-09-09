Another departure...Mark Golding resigns from shadow cabinet

Another prominent member of the Rise United campaign team has signalled his intention to resign from the opposition shadow cabinet.

Mark Golding told The Gleaner today that he wrote to People’s National Party (PNP) president Dr Peter Phillips yesterday and offered to resign as opposition spokesman on finance and planning.

“I regard that as the appropriate thing to do to facilitate him appointing the shadow cabinet as he sees fit”, Golding said.

He says there has been no response to his offer.

Dr Dayton Campbell resigned as opposition spokesperson on health hours after Phillips defeated Central Manchester Member of Parliament Peter Bunting by 76 votes to retain his position.

Phillips amassed 1,427 votes while Bunting got 1,351 votes.

Campbell was appointed to the shadow cabinet in 2016 by then Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller as spokesman on agriculture.

Phillips took over from Simpson Miller as party president in March 2016.

In September 2017, the St Ann North West MP was named opposition spokesman on health by Phillips.

