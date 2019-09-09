Body with gunshot wounds found in Kingston

The Elletson Road Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man known only as Sawyers whose body was found on Graham Street, Kingston 16 on Sunday.

The police say the body is of a fair complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 6 inches long.

It was clad in a pink, grey and black t-shirt, short brown pants and a pair of black and white Adidas sneakers.

The police report that about 2:15 p.m., residents saw the body and alerted them.

On their arrival, the police say it was seen on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The crime scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-4200, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

