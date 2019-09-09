Debris from afternoon rain impacting roads in Three Miles, St Andrew - Police

The police are advising motorists to proceed with caution in the Three Miles area of St Andrew as sections of some roads have been littered with debris following heavy rain this afternoon.

The impacted roadways are Spanish Town Road, Marcus Garvey Drive and the Chesterfield main road.

