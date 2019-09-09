iCAN Foundation donates computers to women’s groups

The Women’s Resource and Outreach Centre (WROC) and the Women’s Empowerment Group (WE Group) both received a technological boost from the iCAN Foundation recently through a computer donation to each organisation.

The machines were contributed as part of iCAN’s Computer Literacy Programme, through which it distributes computers and provides training for organisations in need.

Speaking on behalf of the WE Group, Opal Dennis said that she was happy that the group now had a machine, which takes it one step closer to its goal of being an established charitable group whose main goal is to advocate for the development of women and youth in its community. Formed through training workshops conducted with members at the WROC, the fledgling group has been operating out of the WROC’s offices.

“This computer will help WROC to keep working to develop our community and to positively impact the lives around us,” said accountant Chevelle Gerson, who collected the donation on behalf of the WROC. She noted that the machine would be especially useful in the WROC’s after-school homework programme and in the assistance that the organisation provides to community members with setting up email addresses, writing résumés, and crafting job applications.

iCAN founder Omar Evans explained that his organisation seeks to equip Jamaicans with the resources, skills, and education to succeed in a competitive global society.

The main donor of the Computer Literacy Programme, Renee van Haaster, director of enterprise solutions at Microsoft Netherlands; Kimani Ffriend, iCAN operations and programme director; and members of the WE Group were also present for the handover.