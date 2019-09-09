Section of Spanish Town Rd has collapsed, police warn motorists

The police are advising the public that a section of Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of the Tools Hardware has collapsed.

As a result, the police say only one lane is being used.

Motorists are being advised to follow the instruction of police personnel and to use alternative routes where possible.

