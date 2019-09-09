Shadow cabinet to be reoganised after annual conference - Phillips

President of the People’s National Party Dr Peter Phillips says his shadow cabinet will be reorganised after the party’s annual conference ends on September 22.

“Following my re-election as President of the People's National Party last Saturday, a number of members of the Shadow Cabinet, consistent with tradition, have tendered their resignation as Shadow Ministers,” said Phillips in a statement this afternoon.

Phillips’ challenger Peter Bunting has resigned.

So too have his campaign manager Dr Dayton Campbell and his campaign chairman Mark Golding.

Phillips said it was his intention to shake up his team of spokespersons but said that the exercise was delayed as a result of the presidential election.

“At a meeting of the party's National Executive Council in April this year, I had indicated that I would be reorganising the shadow cabinet after the end of the Parliamentary Sectoral Debate. The internal presidential election intervened and I considered it prudent to postpone that exercise. I now intend to undertake the Shadow Cabinet reorganisation after the conclusion of the party's annual conference on September 22,” he said.

“Until then, I have asked all shadow ministers remain in place and continue to monitor their assigned portfolio,” Phillips said.

Phillips is to meet Bunting tomorrow.