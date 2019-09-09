St Catherine teen dies after being struck by lightning

The police are reporting that 15-year-old Jahnoy Dacres of Bamboo Ridge, Glengoffe in St Catherine died after being struck by lightning in his community on Sunday.

The Glengoffe Police report that about 12:30 p.m., Jahnoy was picking guineps during a thunderstorm when the incident occurred.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say no foul play is suspected.

