St James man charged with assault and shooting

The St James Police have charged a man who allegedly engaged their colleagues in a shootout in Retirement district, Granville in February.

Charged with shooting with intent and assault at common law is 20-year-old Nester Gallimore, otherwise called ‘Zaddo’, a scrap metal worker of Retirement in the parish.

Gallimore was charged last week Thursday following an identification parade.

A court date is to be set.

The Montego Bay Police report that about 1:50 p.m. on Friday, February 8 a team was on an operation in the area when they were attacked by Gallimore.

He allegedly fired several shots at the cops.

According to the police, the cops took cover and Gallimore escaped.

The police say after intense investigation, he was later arrested.

