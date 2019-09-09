Steve Lyston | Change focus to avoid global crisis

For many years we have been telling global leaders to change their focus and that the direction they are going is not beneficial to the nations. Their focus has been economic and social development – the issues such as gender, sexual rights and other issues that are not relevant to human development. We have seen more people getting poorer, people being marginalised, people ignoring the cries of the poor; people are ignoring the environmental clues and signs and continue to build in areas that should be utilised for charting river courses and for farming. The globe has developed a culture of greed where most leaders no longer plan for the future, nor are they making preparations for the next generation. So, unless there is a global shift, we are heading for a humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations

The United Nations and all its bodies need to change the way they operate. Most member states will simply give reports on paper to look good, but the real issues that take place on the ground are not being highlighted. It is critical that they begin trying new things, such as finding 20 people from different communities – homeless included – to speak before the chairman and other representatives.

There are many speaking on sustainable development, but they are guilty of ignoring the poor. Many of the needs of the poor are being ignored. Most don’t have food to eat, and we are seeing nations cutting welfare and other benefits. They have no food to eat or clothes to wear.

Get Back To The Core Focus

The core focus should be restoration. Instead of the multiple, pricey retreats and summits for self, use some of that money and get food for those in need to eat, clothes to wear and put them up in inexpensive but clean hotels so they can bathe, brush their teeth and feel human again. Take them to the barber shop or beauty salon and help them clean up. People need healing and restoration. Why not try to get emotional healing for them?

The most recent devastation that occurred in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is an indication of things to come – especially for other countries, and if we don’t change our focus, it is going to cause a humanitarian crisis.

There has to be a greater collaboration with member states – the civil society in general – and the NGOs (non-governmental organisations). Many are passing laws to make it more difficult for NGOs to help – especially at the financial level; and surprisingly there are many businesses, including the airline and tourist industries, that blatantly put on their websites that they do not give to faith-based or religious organisations even humanitarian efforts. Since when has giving been tied to race, gender or religion? If that is the case, then we are saying that faith-based organisations should not do any business with them, because doing so is a bad business deal.

The Climate Change Issue

The promotion of climate change should focus on food, water, shelter, clothing and education. We must take politics out of the issue of climate change. Instead we need to deal with the real issues, because people are dying. The focus should not be on politics to promote each other to positions on different committees to build their resumes – that does not bring change. The goals should not be to make a fantastic speech and bask in the applause while the people are dying.

Countries must:

Remove taxes from all basic food items and educational item,

Grant easier access for importation of humanitarian items

Reduce shipping costs as well as container costs

Increase the budget in national welfare – particularly for the elderly and babies.

Ensure that organisations do not engage in any form of discrimination in the area of giving.

Increase breakfast programmes in schools to facilitate better learning

Ensure that every household is given milk powder and basic food items

Look into the building codes and design of homes – they must change if we are serious about climate change.

Provide more space for greenhouse farming, hydroponics and aquaponics.

If we are serious about sustainable development and about changing/saving lives, then we better change our focus in order to avoid a world crisis.