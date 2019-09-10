China Harbour contractors fixing Jersey barrier blunder on Constant Spring Road

Workers of China Habour Engineering Company are opening a section of the Jersey barrier on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew which was separating a freshly painted pedestrian crossing.

Images of the barrier intercepting the pedestrian crossing have been circulating on social media.

China Harbour Engineering Company workers last night opened a section of the Jersey barrier on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew which was separating a freshly painted pedestrian crossing. Images of the barrier intercepting the pedestrian crossing went viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/oC2BjKBWH1 — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) September 10, 2019

Yesterday, The Gleaner caught up with 61-year-old Arleen Byrd just after she scaled the barrier.

She joked about her athletic prowess in high school.

However, Byrd pointed out, the folly of having a freshly painted pedestrian crossing leading across the concrete barrier and the danger it could cause.

“I wondered what they were doing, because how can you have a crossing that leads into a barrier? What were they thinking?” she asked.

Economist Dr Damien King also highlighted the situation on his Twitter page.

Seems the crew responsible for (the break in) the wall were given different coordinates from the one responsible for painting the crosswalk. [Constant Spring Rd by Shortwood Rd] pic.twitter.com/8sESil6mQ3 — Damien King (@DamienWKing) September 8, 2019

Yesterday, the National Works Agency (NWA) acknowledged the blunder promised that the Chinese contractors would fix it.

“It’s a public embarrassment in terms of the visual effect, but it’s not something that is calamitous,” Hunter told The Gleaner.

He said the error would have been corrected at no cost to taxpayer or Government.

“This additional piece of work is all on the contractor," he said.

According to Hunter, the NWA had painted the crossing at a predetermined location but the contractors missed the mark.

