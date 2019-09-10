Cornwall Regional oversight committee to report on hospital repairs

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says that Cornwall Regional Hospital’s Independent Oversight Committee is to present a comprehensive report on the ongoing repairs at the facility later this month.

Tufton said that the committee, headed by Professor Archibald McDonald, will give a report “based on their continuous monitoring [of the project]”.

Tufton, who was speaking to journalists during a press briefing at the St James Type-Five Health Centre on Friday, noted that two contractors have been engaged to undertake works on the hospital’s main building.

“[One contractor is working on] a new roof and gutting floors to basically reinstall plumbing, electrical (fixtures) and partitions. So really clearing out what are the original internals of the building and that is going on as we speak,” he indicated.

The second contractor, he said is “in the process of removing the old ventilation system, which is a very complicated process. There is fiberglass so [workers]… have to be suited up and so on to take out all of that and… then dispose of it properly”.

Approximately $400 million is being spent to replace the pipes, electrical and ventilation system to address noxious fumes being emitted, while a $100-million contract was signed for the roof repairs.

Tufton said that contracts will be signed for additional work.

He noted that precautions are being taken to ensure that the restoration project does not interfere with the operations of the hospital, including the staff and patients.

The Cornwall Regional Hospital’s Independent Oversight Committee was appointed by Tufton to oversee the ongoing restoration of the 10-storey building.

Approximately $3.5 billion has been budgeted for the project.

