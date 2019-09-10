Growth & Jobs | Kaluga Kafé: Pushing business networking in Old Harbour

OLD HARBOUR, St Catherine:

Kaluga Kafé is known for its scrumptious dishes and as a place to hang out and lyme. However, it is now fast ­becoming the place for the business community and those interested in networking to make connections.

Through its monthly Business Mingle, held every last Thursday of the month, entrepreneurs and those interested in doing business, meet, greet, talk, exchange business cards and network.

Explaining the catalyst behind the monthly gig, Patricia Kirlew-Garib, general manager of the group and CEO/co-founder of Kaluga Institute, said the mingle, which has been taking place for a year now, was their way of “giving back to the business community, networking and to create an impact of change for the community of Old Harbour and its surroundings.

“Through the monthly meetings, opportunities are created for entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders to build client prospects and provide them with the chance to network and verbally sell their products and services,” said Garib.

Commenting on the mingle, Kirlew-Garib said the focus is on featuring different companies as well as individuals that make an impact in the business community.

“Some of our past features were the Entrepreneur Edition, where we had Juckie Chin (owner Juici Patties), who extended his knowledge gained from his success over the years. Our Personal Development Edition with Kerry-Ann Tomlinson, with the vision board, and many more,” she said.

ENLIGHTENING EVENT

Last Thursday, the featured business entity was Barita Investments, with many indicating that they had never invested in stocks before.

Enlightenment came when the world of stocks, unit trusts, money market fund, how it all worked and the kind of money that can be made by investing were presented. The energy changed and the questions flowed.

“Managing Director of Kaluga Group Adrian Samuda and myself believe in the community of Old Harbour and its rapid growth, and hence continue to ­contribute towards ­making a difference in the parish of St Catherine,” she said.

It is that belief that has seen the company, which started out as a restaurant, now expanding to being a group of ­companies – Kaluga Kafé, Kaluga Caterers, Kaluga Express and Kaluga Institute, which currently offers HEART Trust/National Training Agency-certified courses in bartending and mixology.