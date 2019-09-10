Harding mum on concerns raised by Edna Manley staff, students

Chairman of the Board of Management at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts Marigold Harding today declined to comment on concerns raised by staff and students about her stewardship and the conduct of the body.

They wrote to Prime Minister Andrew Holness complaining about the board’s ability to restore confidence and boost morale at the institution.

The staff said the “crisis” comes amid the retention of 10 members of the old board, including Harding, on the new 14-person board announced last week.

Contacted by The Gleaner, Harding said she would not speak on the concerns raised in the letter at this time.

“The letter was not sent to me, it was sent to the Prime Minister and I dare not comment on a letter sent to the Prime Minister before we have had a board meeting. The board is expected to have a meeting on Friday but I will not be so facetious to make a comment before,” Harding said.

The Edna staff and student told Holness that they have lost confidence in Harding’s ability to lead.

“The Edna Manley College community takes strong issue with the reappointment of Mrs Marigold Harding to the post of chairman of the board of management at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts,” they wrote.

“This letter is, therefore, a declaration of no confidence in Harding’s leadership, as well as our objection to those unelected/appointed members who have been called to serve alongside her,” they added, claiming that their objection to the appointments spur from what they view as protocol or policy breaches under the previous board.

They are calling for Holness to look into their concerns “to ensure that the college embraces the principles of good governance.”

