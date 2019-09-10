Immigration Corner | Caregivers pilot open until October

Dear Ms. Powell,

I have been working as a caregiver in Canada on a work permit and it will expire next year. Is there a way for me to get to live permanently in Canada and to take up my husband and son? I heard there was a programme for caregivers but that the programme is closed. Will they reopen it? How long will this application take? What documents do I need?

A.G.

Dear A.G.

Thank you for contacting us. The Canadian Government launched ‘The Interim Pathway for Caregivers, Child Care providers and Home Support Workers’ to receive permanent residence and this open until October 2019. So, you still have time to apply, if you qualify.

The Home Child-Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot is open to individuals who have been working in Canada for a minimum of two years and are able to demonstrate that they have a valid job offer, education, skills and work experience, among other things and be eligible to become permanent residents of Canada and later apply to become Canadian citizens.

Steps to becoming a permanent resident

Individuals will be required to demonstrate that they are competent in at least one of Canada’s official languages. So, for English, you will need to present language test results with a minimum of a Canadian Language Benchmark of five. This is a very important step and so individuals are encouraged to try to score seven and above in order to increase their chances of being successful. The acceptable English exams are the International English Language Testing System, general training or the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program general exam.

Proof of education is important. Therefore, you will need to show that you have a minimum of one-year post-secondary education in either Canada or provide an educational credential assessment report to show that you have the equivalent training in a foreign country. That means that you must have more than just the equivalent of a high school diploma. Many individuals have been able to show diploma or associates degree from a recognized college or diploma to satisfy this criterion

Additionally, the caregiver must pass all the medical and security checks, including demonstrating that they are admissible to Canada.

Once you satisfy all the relevant criteria, you will be able to add your spouse and dependent children to the application.

You should also note that your work experience must fall with the National Occupational Classification in order to be eligible for permanent residence through the Home Child Care Provider Pilot. Additionally, caregivers with work experience in NOC 4412, (excluding housekeepers) will be eligible for permanent residence through the Home Support Worker Pilot.

The average processing time is approximately six-month for applications for permanent residence.

If you have additional questions or concerns, I recommend that you book a consultation with an authorised Canadian immigration lawyer to advise you based on the finer details of your case.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public. Submit your questions and comments to info@deidrepowell.com or call 613.695.8777.