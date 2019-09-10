Jamaicans in Abaco, Bahamas evacuated - Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has revealed that 21 Jamaicans have been evacuated from Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, which was hit by Hurricane Dorian.

Holness, who was speaking in parliament this afternoon, said they are being housed by Jamaica’s Counsel General.

He disclosed that 31 Jamaicans requested to be evacuated, adding that effort is being made to remove the rest.

Holness said so far there have been no reports of any Jamaicans being killed by the category 5 storm.

He disclosed that, based on the latest update from Bahamian authorities, the death toll from the hurricane has climbed to 50, with 42 from Abaco and eight from Grand Bahama.

Both islands have large Jamaican populations.

