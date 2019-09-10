JPS says 98% of streetlights now repaired

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that it has now almost completed streetlight repairs across the country.

JPS says as at last week, the company achieved 98% functionality of streetlights.

Since the start of the year, the JPS says it has repaired 9,585 lights, as it has been working closely with councillors, and following-up reports.

This, it says, has also included streetlights which fall under the responsibility of the National Works Agency (NWA), such as the Papine to Liguanea corridor; Dunrobin to Cooreville stretch and lower Mandela Highway to the Portmore intersection.

While these areas are the responsibility of the NWA, JPS says it undertook the repairs to assist that agency in expediting the process.

The light and power company says it is now focusing on restoring the remaining lights.

Some of the areas in which teams will be working include Maxfield Avenue, Tivoli Gardens, Denham Town, the Rockfort Main Road and sections of Red Hills in Kingston; as well as sections of the Rose Hall Main Road, Bogue Main Road and Howard Cooke Boulevard in St. James.

The company is also reminding persons that tampering with streetlights to illegally abstract electricity, will cause the lights to malfunction, as they are not designed to carry household loads.

