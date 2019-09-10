Lawmakers pay tribute to late Ken Baugh

Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives Karl Samuda says the life and work of late Deputy Prime Minister Dr Kenneth Baugh stands as an example to all who seek to give public service.

Samuda was speaking in Gordon House this afternoon where lawmakers are now paying tribute to Baugh.

The former West Central St Catherine Member of Parliament died on September 1 after ailing for some time.

Samuda says he has personally known Baugh for over 40 years and described him as honest, hardworking and thoughtful.

“His honesty was never questioned. He treated everyone with respect and care”, Samuda said.

Phillip Paulwell, Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, said Baugh was never attracted to the trappings of office.

“He was never offensive, he was always accommodating”, Paulwell recounted.

Former health minister Horace Daley described Baugh as the “quiet giant”.

“I’ve never heard him speak loud”.

