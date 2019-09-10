Men surrender to police ending drama at Molynes Road Cash Pot outlet

The police assisted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force have brought to a peaceful end a hostage situation in a reported robbery attempt at a Cash Pot outlet at the intersection of Seaward Drive and Molynes Road in St Andrew.

The police have confirmed that the drama ended when two men who were inside the building, surrendered after more than an hour.

Earlier, videos posted on social media showed armoured vehicles rushing to the scene.

#NEWS Amateur video from Rohan Powell High drama on #Molynesroad near #Seaward drive as @JamaicaConstab respond to reported #cashpot shop holdup. Armoured Personal Carrier and @JDFSoldier called in to assist in operation. pic.twitter.com/W2VYJA960c — Rohan Powell (@rohanpowellJA) September 10, 2019

One cop also pleaded with the alleged criminals to surrender.

"This is Senior Superintendent Robinson, Area Four. You notice I said senior superintendent rank. So I am asking you to just consider that by this time we have a lot of police men outside here... I am going to ask you to step outside, I can guarantee that you will be able to speak to an attorney to properly defend yourself in the courts, as long as I am here you have nothing to fear," Robinson said.

He further advised the criminals that the longer they wait, the more police officers would arrive and it would be more difficult.

A Jamaica Defence Force helicopter was earlier hovering over the area, drawing large crowds of onlookers.

Anxiously, they tried to determine what had happened.

