Norasa Nicholson: Exemplary Clarendon youth

Norasa Nicholson is being hailed as an exemplary youth in her Rhymesbury, Clarendon community. The 19-year-old migrated from her native land just over a year ago and is now enlisted as a private second class in the US Army.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Nicholson noted that her childhood lacked physical parental support but lauded her mother who, she said, had migrated with intentions of improving their socio-economic status.

“I grew up with neither parent, as my mother was a young single mom who migrated for a better life for me and my younger brother.” Nicholson said her care and upbringing were entrusted to a resident of the community, who she said was her sole caregiver until she migrated in March 2018.

“I was raised by a lady called Miss Norma, who took very good care of me since I was a four months old until the time I migrated to live with my mom abroad. Miss Norma and my mom were not rich, but tried their very best to a make sure all my needs were met.”

A past student of Denbigh High School in the parish, Nicholson said she had intentions to further her education in the country, but migrated before such plans matured.

“I left Denbigh with 14 subjects and was on my way to The University of the West Indies when my paperwork came through and I migrated.”

Adding that she is still on a “dream-chasing” venture, Nicholson said, “I am now stationed in South Korea while I chase my dreams of becoming a bank manager by taking online classes.”

Following her migration to the US, Nicholson said she was employed at a facility that houses persons with disabilities, but such employment was not parallel to her life goals.

“Earning a degree has always been a priority, and I know working there was not going to put me in a position to get one (a degree) – that’s where I turned to the US Army.

Step in right direction

While the private expresses pride in being a part of the US army, she says her initial interest were not geared towards the aforementioned and added, “Sometimes it’s not what you want to do, but what you have to do to get where you want.”

The netball enthusiast, who has represented her community teams and high school in numerous competitions, said her advice to other young women pursuing their dreams is, “Put God first, work hard and everything else will fall into place.”

Nicholson, who recently erected a welcome sign in her community – a project which she says was a partnership with the Rhymesbury United Brethren Church – said she plans on undertaking other projects in an effort to develop her Clarendon community.