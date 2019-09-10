Tarrant High introduces robotics, animation

With the growing belief that emerging opportunities in technology will dominate career choices in the future, Tarrant High School in Kingston is positioning its students to take advantage of jobs in areas such as robotics, programming and animation.

According to the Principal, Paul Hall, who has been at the helm of the school for the past two years, the institution is already creating a name for itself in the area of robotics.

“I started the robotics club a year ago, and we entered the [Redspring Robotics] competition with some other schools last school year, and we came third. In fact, we were the only non-traditional high school in that,” he said.

“So, we are onboard with robotics and animation. The thing now is we are trying to get our students to sit animation and design gaming,” he added.

Hall points out that one student sat the examination last year in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination and passed, while another student who took the examination the previous year obtained the second highest mark in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Starting with lower grades

“So, what we’re doing now is starting with the lower school (grades seven to nine).

We are building them out…with the robotics and the animation because we are creating a future for students,” the principal said.

In addition, he said the school also plans to set up a technology room, which will be equipped with the latest technological gadgets, including robots and drones, so as to expose students to the latest in technology.