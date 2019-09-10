Third man arrested, firearm seized in Molynes Road hostage saga

The police are reporting that a third man has been taken into custody in connection with last night’s hostage situation at a Cash Pot outlet at the intersection of Seaward Drive and Molynes Road in St Andrew.

Additionally, the police say a .38 revolver containing six rounds of ammunition, which they say was in the attempted robbery/ hostage hold-up, was seized this morning.

They say the seizure was made following a search of the building by members of the Caribbean Search Centre and cops assigned to the St Andrew Central Police Division.

The police say the gun was found behind a toilet inside a bathroom.

The police had reported that two armed men reportedly went to the premises and attempted to rob the operator and patrons.

They say the police were alerted and a team was quick on the scene.

This reportedly surprised the robbers who locked themselves inside the building, taking the owner and the patrons as hostages.

After a long standoff, the men surrendered to the police and the hostages were safely rescued.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.