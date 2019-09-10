Trumpet Call Ministries lifts 500 MoBay students with back-to-school fair

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Montego Bay-based Trumpet Call Ministries International recently gave a back-to-school boost to more than 500 children in the western city with its annual medical fair and treat.

Working in partnership with volunteers from the New York-based Perfecting Faith Church, Trumpet Call Ministries distributed approximately 600 school bags, along with notebooks, pens, pencils, and other school supplies, to students from three schools.

A team of medical professionals from the Perfecting Faith Church, led by the church’s host pastor, Donnie McClurkin, was also on hand to give free dental check-ups to 150 of the targeted 500 children, as well as medical screenings to adults from the community.

Trumpet Call Ministries’ host pastor, Mary Wildish, told The Gleaner that she intends to double the number of children benefiting from the event. She said that the church began its outreach ministry in 2006.

“We have a responsibility for the children in this city, and I pray that next year, we’ll double this number and reach 1,000 children and send them back to school. No child back to school empty-handed. That’s the vision we have, and together, we can do this,” said Wildish.

“We want to reach out to corporate Jamaica and say that this is time for us to be Good Samaritans, to take responsibility for those who do not have, and to take from the abundance God has given us and give to those in need,” Wildish added.

Meanwhile, McClurkin noted that since his organisation first came to do outreach work in Jamaica in 2012, Perfecting Faith Church has donated some US$1.1 million (J$150 million) in resources.

“God has given us such a blessed network of resources, and we bring it down and expend everything we have for the people of Jamaica,” said McClurkin.

