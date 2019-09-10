UNDP releases US$200,000 in emergency funding to The Bahamas

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is reporting that it has released an initial allocation of US$200,000 emergency funding in response to the devastating impact of category five hurricane Dorian on The Bahamas.

Further, the UNDP says it has committed support for debris and waste management, housing and building damage assessments and national recovery strategy.

“UNDP is here to support the government in early recovery through our global network of technical expertise. While recognising that the welfare of the affected populations and all the citizens of The Bahamas is of utmost priority, building back better and promoting resilience are also crucial. To this end, we are actively engaging with government and are committed to rebuilding a more resilient Bahamas”, said Denise Antonio, UNDP Resident Representative in the Jamaica office, also responsible for The Bahamas.

Crisis Prevention and Recovery is a key pillar of UNDP’s development assistance globally.

Since the passage of hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017, UNDP says it has mobilised over $25 million from its core resources and international donor partners to contribute to national recovery interventions in impacted nations of the Eastern Caribbean.

UNDP says it has a team of experts on the ground to assist in the design of a programme tailored to the recovery needs of The Bahamas.

