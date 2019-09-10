UPDATE: Phillips meets with Bunting, to hold press conference Wednesday

Returned president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips will meet today with his defeated contender Peter Bunting.

The meeting comes amid criticisms about the tone and content of Phillips' victory speech last Saturday when he beat Bunting by 76 votes in the high-stakes presidential election at Kingston's National Arena.

It also coincides with Bunting's resignation from Phillips' shadow cabinet as the spokesperson on industry, commerce and competitiveness.

Bunting's campaign chairman Mark Golding who was also the spokesperson on finance and campaign manager Dr Dayton Campbell, the health spokesperson, have resigned too.

Phillips said, he has, however, asked all shadow ministers to remain in place and continue to monitor their assigned portfolios until he reorganises the Opposition's Council of Spokespersons after the party’s annual conference ends on September 22.

In April, the Opposition Leader first indicated his intention to restructure the shadow cabinet at a meeting of the party's National Executive Council.

Meanwhile, Campbell this morning told RJR News that he was very encouraged by Phillips' early decision to meet with Bunting.

Campbell also said he was hopeful that the discussions will be productive.

Political commentators have said it is crucial that Phillips engages Bunting and his key supporters given the narrow margin of the election win equal to roughly one per cent of the just over 2, 778 delegates who voted.

