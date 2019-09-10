Value your time in school, Hanover custos urges students

Western Bureau:

Hanover Custos Dr David Stair has said that with education being crucial to individual success, it has to be the foundation on which all just, equitable, and successful societies are built.

“If we really want our nation to be a place that we all can be proud of, then we must do all that is within our power to educate our people,” Stair said as he addressed the recent launch of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Green Island High School in Hanover.

“Education and training are imperative to improve the lives of our people, and in today’s world, knowledge and familiarity with technology is required at every level of the world of work,” added Stair.

While not disclosing his source, the custos said that recent research suggests that in Jamaica today, there is not a shortage of jobs. Instead, what obtains is a shortage of skilled persons to fill vacancies.

“Gone are the days when school leavers and graduates are guaranteed a job,” added Stair as he urged the youth to seek to become entrepreneurs.

Stair underscored the need for schools such as Green Island High to mould young people into future leaders in all sectors, noting that it is vital to realising the dream of making Jamaica the place of choice to live, raise families, and do business.

The custos urged the students to make use of the opportunity to attend school. He said that while education is a right, it is also a gift to be treasured.

“Do not waste it. Grasp it with both hands because if you don’t, it will be difficult to recover,” the custos urged.

