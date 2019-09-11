Former Deputy PM Dr Ken Baugh to get official funeral

Former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Kenneth Baugh has been accorded an official funeral.

Baugh, a former minister of health as well as a former minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade died on September 1 at the age of 78.

On Monday, the Cabinet approved the official funeral.

The service will be held on September 19, at the University of the West Indies Mona Chapel at 1 p.m.



Meanwhile, condolence books will be opened from Tuesday, September 17 through to Thursday, September 19, at the Houses of Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Five things about Dr Ken Baugh

In addition to his roles in Government, Dr Ken Baugh served as chairman and general secretary of the governing Jamaica Labour Party.

Here are five things about him:



1. Was born in Montego Bay, St James, on February 24, 1941

2. Received education at Cornwall College and the University of the West Indies.



3. Was a medical doctor.



4. Served as Member of Parliament for St James North West between 1980 and 1987

5. Was a senator from 1989 to 1993 and then as Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine from 1997 until his retirement in 2016.



