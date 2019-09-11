Gas prices up $0.07, diesel up $2.27

Gas prices are to go up by $0.07 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $129.05 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $131.88.

However, automotive diesel oil will go up by $2.27 per litre to sell for $135.82.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will move up by $1.57 to sell for $114.06.

Propane cooking gas will also go down by $0.93 to sell for $41.06, while butane will move up by $0.88 to sell for $44.86 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

