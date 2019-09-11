Green Island High School celebrating 50th anniversary

Western Bureau:

The Green Island High School in Hanover is celebrating 50 years of existence this year. Last Friday, the school held a special ceremony to commemorate the milestone.

The event took place at the Bioprist Complex in Lucea, Hanover, and was attended by Ministry of Education officials, students, teachers, and members of the community.

“This momentous day in the history of excellence began under the watchful guidance of Mr Simon Clarke (the first principal of the institution) one morning 50 years ago with approximately 500 children on roll,” said Roselle Grinion, a vice-principal at the school.

Grinion said that over the last five decades, the school has undergone several changes – from junior secondary to secondary, comprehensive high, and now to high school. It was also changed to a shift system with nearly 2,000 students. She said that the school always maintained its motto, ‘Excellence’, as it steadily became a trendsetter through its involvement in several extracurricular activities.

Guidance from eight principals

The school has benefited from the guidance of approximately eight principals over the period: Dr Simon Clarke, 1969 to 1975; Ruby Dummett, 1975 to 1976; Hayden Forde, 1976 to 1981; Brian Breese, 1981 to 1987; Ansel Brown, 1987 to 2003; Horace Baugh, September to December 2003; Ada Mitchell, 2004 to 2010; and Maxine Evans, 2011 to present.

Custos of Hanover Dr David Stair congratulated the school community for having achieved its golden anniversary. He described the school as one of the outstanding educational institutions in the parish.

“You have every reason to be proud of your many achievements over these past 50 years. You, however, cannot rest on your laurels. There is still much to be done, and it will require all stakeholders to continue to work together to grow your achievements,” said Stair.

Guest speaker at the ceremony Dr Winsome White-Williams, a past student of the school, in her inspiring presentation, expressed delight at being invited to participate in the event.

“It is very important not only that we do not forget the past but that we learn the lessons that are evident in the past – those lessons that will help to shape us,” said White-Williams.

She also used the occasion to highlight the school’s legacy, noting that the current students have inherited something good, which they should embrace and seek to build on.