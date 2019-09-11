Gustazos means ‘a unique experience’ in Spanish

The Gustazos.com business model has been in Jamaica since 2015, partnering with all kinds of local businesses to promote different offerings at promotional prices. It’s no surprise that people keep using the online portal to enjoy and experience the best their country has to offer.

One of Gustazos’ biggest strengths is its ability to maintain locals inside the country for staycations, tours and road trips that could’ve easily turned into a cruise ship, hotel stay or flights outside Jamaica. Not only that, but people buy a Gustazo, for let’s say a two-night in a certain hotel, and they visit nearby businesses, causing a direct economic impact in the hotel’s region.

More than 60,000 transactions

Since 2018, Gustazos has generated more than 60,000 transactions as a company in Jamaica, resulting in over 15,000 room nights sold for hotels. That’s more than US$4 million generated in sales. Gustazos generates more than 100,000 room nights per year for hotels in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Panama & The Canary islands.

Every single one of these transactions (US$106 average purchase each) has a direct positive effect on the different regions around the country, from Kingston to Montego Bay.