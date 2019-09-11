JHTA to donate US$20,000 towards recovery effects in Bahamas

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) will be donating US$20,000 to assist in relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.

JHTA President, Omar Robinson, says this will be done through the University of the West Indies-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre in St Andrew.

“Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has been at the fore of efforts to mobilise global support for the recovery efforts through the United Nations World Tourism Organization and the [centre],” Robinson told delegates and stakeholders at the 2019 Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) trade show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James on Monday.

“This is what we call Caribbean solidarity, and it is our hope and prayer that the resources being channelled to The Bahamas will help safeguard the health and welfare of the residents and contribute to the rebuilding of the country in the shortest possible time,” he said.”

Robinson said throughout JAPEX 2019, Jamaican tourism stakeholders are as eager as ever to share the good news about hotel expansions, enhancements, new hotels and attractions as well as allied services with industry partners.

Celebrating 29 years, JAPEX is Jamaica’s premier trade show. It is spearheaded by the JHTA in collaboration with the Jamaica Tourist Board and runs from September 9 to 11.

Workshops are open to both buyers and suppliers, and travel agents can also explore the trade show floor.

This year, wholesalers, tour operators and travel agents can meet face to face with close to 200 of Jamaica’s leading tourism suppliers to conduct business negotiations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.