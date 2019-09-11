JPS undertaking $68 million network upgrade in Harbour View, St Andrew

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that it is spending $68 million to upgrade its power distribution network in Harbour View, St Andrew as part of an islandwide system improvement programme.

The JPS says the project will take place over the next few months, culminating in November.

The light and power company says the project includes the replanting of poles and the replacement of old infrastructure.

JPS’ Senior Vice President, Power Delivery, Blaine Jarrett, says Harbour View residents will begin to see tangible improvement in their service once the project is completed.

“This project is expected to result in significant reduction in outages and generally more reliable service to residents. Our teams will have better access to the infrastructure to respond to emergencies and conduct maintenance activities,” he explains.

JPS says news of the planned system upgrade was shared with residents at the town hall meeting this summer, during which they were advised of what to expect during the project period.

JPS says the Harbour View Distribution Upgrade Project is one of several service improvement initiatives being implemented by the company as part of its strategy to improve service to customers in communities across the island.

