Phillips says campaign was mostly funded by party members, small donors

Livern Barrett, Senior Staff Reporter

President of the People’s National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips today provided very little details about how his One PNP campaign was financed.

Phillips acknowledged, however, that his campaign was partly funded by donations from corporate entities.

He revealed, too, that his campaign was widely funded by individual members within the PNP and small donations from “persons all across the country”.

“Most of all, what I valued was the number of small donations that came from people all across the country willing to give a $20,000 here, a $10,000 there, a $50,000 there who contributed the greater share of what came to our campaign”, he said during a press conference at the PNP’s St Andrew headquarters today.

However, Phillips said he was not able to say the total amount of money that was spent on the campaign, which ended last Saturday with him defeating Central Manchester Member of Parliament Peter Bunting to remain at the helm of the 81-year political organisation.

“I can’t really tell you how much money was spent overall, I’m certain we still owe some,” he told journalists.

Moving Forward

Phillips disclosed that the PNP will conduct an internal investigation into claims of vote-buying and other allegations that surfaced during the bruising three-month campaign but mainly sought to present a united front.

He disclosed that a number of agreements were reached during yesterday’s meeting with Bunting.

Among them, the PNP president said, was that there would be no recrimination or victimisation arising from the internal election; both the One PNP and Rise United teams would disband their campaigns; and that both sides would appoint a team that would meet to discuss issues that could cause conflicts.

