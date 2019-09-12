Corporate Hands | Jamaica Broilers Group helps in Bahamas relief effort

Captain Jennifer McKenzie (right) and Captain Errol Beckford (second right) accept the donation of supplies and equipment on behalf of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) from Hi-Pro Store Operations Manager Tricia Jackson (second left) and marketing officer, Justine Bailey. Hi-Pro donated equipment valued at over $500,000 to the JDF on Saturday, September 7, ahead of a contingent leaving the island to assist with relief effort in The Bahamas, following hurricane Dorian, which left the Abaco islands destroyed.