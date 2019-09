Emily Maddison, Miss Universe Jamaica 2018, has been awarded an academic scholarship to pursue a four-year degree towards a doctor of optometry degreee. Maddison commences studies in the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus in Trinidad recently. The scholarship has been awarded to her by Ophthalmic Suites (Jamaica), a leading eye care group in the Caribbean, as a part of their plan to bolster the cadre of highly trained individuals in the field.