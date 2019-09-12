Man charged for shooting two St Andrew women

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division have arrested and charged a man following the shooting injury of two women in Payne Avenue in St Andrew on Thursday, April 25.

Charged illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and shooting with intent is 29-year-old Howard Morrison otherwise called ‘Howie’ of Payne Avenue in the parish.

The police report that about 10:00 a.m., Morrison and neighbours were involved in dispute when he brandished a firearm and open gunfire hitting the women.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Arrangements are now being made for him to appear in court.

