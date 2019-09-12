NWA spending $94 million on disaster mitigation works

Drain cleaning activities are currently underway in some parishes under the National Works Agency’s (NWA) latest round of islandwide disaster mitigation works.

The NWA says the current programme, which is valued at approximately $94 million, follows similar work undertaken in June of this year.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says works have already begun in St Andrew, St Elizabeth, St James and Clarendon, while the locations for all other parishes are being finalised.

Shaw explains that contracts under the Islandwide Disaster Mitigation Programme include the clearing and shaping of main and side drains, de-bushing works as well as the cleaning of catch basins.

The NWA notes that contractors engaged under the programme are mandated to remove any material removed from the channels in the process of cleaning.

Activities under the programme are expected to continue over the next few weeks.

The disaster mitigation programme is the second of three routine drain-cleaning activities which the NWA undertakes during each calendar year.

The agency will again carry out maintenance works on sections of the island’s drain network towards the backend of the hurricane season, which ends in November.

