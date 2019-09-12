Rogue Constant Spring Road bus driver fined $5,000 for careless driving

The bus operator who was captured on camera illegally driving through a pedestrian opening of a barrier on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew has been fined $5,000 in a Corporate Area court after pleading guilty to careless driving.

Elkanah Sparks, 47, of Golden Spring, St Andrew, appeared in court today.

The police say, in addition, Sparks was fined $10,000 on an outstanding warrant for having no driver’s badge.

On Wednesday morning, the driver was captured on camera illegally turning through a Jersey barrier opening and over a pedestrian crossing.

Sparks was later arrested and charged.

The police are encouraging members of public to continue to send images and videos of motorists breaching the Road Traffic Act to their tip line at 1-876-591-5671.

However, they say individuals should also come forward with the footage so that a statement can be taken.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.